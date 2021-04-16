Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

148 institutions hold shares in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV), with 54.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.08% while institutional investors hold 89.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.10M, and float is at 32.77M with Short Float at 10.59%. Institutions hold 35.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janus Henderson Group PLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $140.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.61% of the MYOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 4.8 million shares valued at $132.69 million to account for 5.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 3.71 million shares representing 4.09% and valued at over $102.57 million, while Lord Abbett & Co holds 2.05% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $51.39 million.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) is -35.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.11 and a high of $30.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYOV stock was last observed hovering at around $17.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.49% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 40.4% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.88, the stock is -13.64% and -18.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 1.94% at the moment leaves the stock -11.29% off its SMA200. MYOV registered 71.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.81.

The stock witnessed a -26.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.49%, and is -2.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 5.13% over the month.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) has around 214 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $34.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.85% and -42.14% from its 52-week high.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $21.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.70% this year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Arjona Ferreira Juan Camilo sold 8,114 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $18.63 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Lang Matthew (General Counsel & Corp. Secy.) sold a total of 10,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $18.62 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MYOV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, KARBE FRANK (Principal Fin’l & Accounting) disposed off 11,080 shares at an average price of $18.63 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 152,390 shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV).

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -16.28% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.69% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.52.