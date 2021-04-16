nCino Inc. (NCNO) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -3.07% Change This Year

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO) is -3.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.38 and a high of $103.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NCNO stock was last observed hovering at around $70.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.81% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 6.41% higher than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.19, the stock is 3.35% and -1.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 0.24% at the moment leaves the stock -7.43% off its SMA200. NCNO registered a loss of -10.23% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.30.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.71%, and is -0.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.58% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) has around 991 employees, a market worth around $6.62B and $186.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.32% and -32.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.20%).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nCino Inc. (NCNO) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nCino Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $59.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.20% year-over-year.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Top Institutional Holders

234 institutions hold shares in nCino Inc. (NCNO), with 1.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.59% while institutional investors hold 85.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.60M, and float is at 90.80M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 83.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 33.2 million shares valued at $2.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 35.18% of the NCNO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Salesforce Com Inc with 10.76 million shares valued at $779.17 million to account for 11.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 8.72 million shares representing 9.24% and valued at over $631.56 million, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 6.74 million with a market value of $487.91 million.

nCino Inc. (NCNO) Insider Activity

A total of 117 insider transactions have happened at nCino Inc. (NCNO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 78 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rudow David, the company’s CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Rudow David sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $70.68 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38892.0 shares.

nCino Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 09 that HORING JEFF (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 09 and was made at $68.84 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36147.0 shares of the NCNO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07, Glover Joshua L (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $71.50 for $1.43 million. The insider now directly holds 108,675 shares of nCino Inc. (NCNO).