New Big Money Means Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Investors Could Reap Benefit

557 institutions hold shares in Entegris Inc. (ENTG), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 97.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.94M, and float is at 133.61M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 96.39% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 17.11 million shares valued at $1.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.65% of the ENTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.21 million shares valued at $1.17 billion to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 12.19 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.96% of the shares totaling 6.71 million with a market value of $645.04 million.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 24.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.93 and a high of $126.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $118.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.62% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.3% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.30, the stock is 6.52% and 12.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing 1.10% at the moment leaves the stock 37.47% off its SMA200. ENTG registered 143.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $108.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $96.12.

The stock witnessed a 13.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.63%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.79% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $16.22B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 55.10 and Fwd P/E is 34.80. Profit margin for the company is 15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.21% and -5.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $518.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOY BERTRAND, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that LOY BERTRAND sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $118.43 per share for a total of $11.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that LOY BERTRAND (President & CEO) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $117.96 per share for $11.8 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) disposed off 20,328 shares at an average price of $119.35 for $2.43 million. The insider now directly holds 33,844 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) that is trading 135.15% up over the past 12 months. Donaldson Company Inc. (DCI) is 50.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.04% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.