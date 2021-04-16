New Big Money Means Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

591 institutions hold shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT), with 772.08k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.01% while institutional investors hold 95.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.71M, and float is at 75.94M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 94.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.33 million shares valued at $964.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.58% of the FRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 8.45 million shares valued at $719.42 million to account for 10.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Norges Bank Investment Management which holds 7.21 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $613.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 9.20% of the shares totaling 7.15 million with a market value of $608.45 million.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is 24.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.11 and a high of $110.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRT stock was last observed hovering at around $104.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.3% off its average median price target of $102.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.79% off the consensus price target high of $117.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -11.11% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $105.55, the stock is 2.18% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.25% at the moment leaves the stock 21.55% off its SMA200. FRT registered 35.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $90.31.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.32%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has around 307 employees, a market worth around $8.18B and $835.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.19 and Fwd P/E is 62.34. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.64% and -4.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is a “Hold”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $208.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.80% in year-over-year returns.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 99.90% up over the past 12 months. The Macerich Company (MAC) is 71.10% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.08% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.