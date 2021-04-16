New Big Money Means First Republic Bank (FRC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

953 institutions hold shares in First Republic Bank (FRC), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 102.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 174.23M, and float is at 172.82M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 101.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.38 million shares valued at $2.7 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.62% of the FRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.5 million shares valued at $1.69 billion to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.14 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.71% of the shares totaling 8.31 million with a market value of $1.22 billion.

First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) is 20.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $92.13 and a high of $180.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRC stock was last observed hovering at around $173.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.72% off its average median price target of $182.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.8% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -26.31% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.83, the stock is 4.71% and 6.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 30.69% off its SMA200. FRC registered 87.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $168.58 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.20.

The stock witnessed a 3.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.66%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

First Republic Bank (FRC) has around 5294 employees, a market worth around $30.47B and $3.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.46 and Fwd P/E is 24.02. Profit margin for the company is 23.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.94% and -1.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

First Republic Bank (FRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Republic Bank (FRC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Republic Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.71 with sales reaching $1.18B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.00% in year-over-year returns.

First Republic Bank (FRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SVB Financial Group (SIVB) that is trading 216.08% up over the past 12 months. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) is 72.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.19% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.