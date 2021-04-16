New Big Money Means ResMed Inc. (RMD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

973 institutions hold shares in ResMed Inc. (RMD), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.81% while institutional investors hold 71.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 145.25M, and float is at 144.32M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 71.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.44 million shares valued at $3.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the RMD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.52 million shares valued at $2.87 billion to account for 9.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 8.82 million shares representing 6.06% and valued at over $1.88 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 6.33 million with a market value of $1.35 billion.

ResMed Inc. (NYSE: RMD) is -3.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $149.16 and a high of $224.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RMD stock was last observed hovering at around $207.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.48% off its average median price target of $219.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.92% off the consensus price target high of $240.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -23.76% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $204.20, the stock is 5.21% and 4.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.68% at the moment leaves the stock 4.76% off its SMA200. RMD registered 27.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $191.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $199.29.

The stock witnessed a 6.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.67%, and is 3.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 1.93% over the month.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) has around 7770 employees, a market worth around $29.43B and $3.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.68 and Fwd P/E is 36.65. Profit margin for the company is 22.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.90% and -9.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ResMed Inc. (RMD) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ResMed Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.29 with sales reaching $803.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.40% in year-over-year returns.

ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at ResMed Inc. (RMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 52 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hollingshead James, the company’s President, Sleep Business. SEC filings show that Hollingshead James sold 4,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83046.0 shares.

ResMed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that Sandercock Brett (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $198.47 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94922.0 shares of the RMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 05, PENDARVIS DAVID (Chief Administrative Officer) disposed off 1,487 shares at an average price of $196.15 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 129,294 shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD).

ResMed Inc. (RMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 52.97% up over the past 12 months. Electromed Inc. (ELMD) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.66% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.