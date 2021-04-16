New Big Money Means Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

243 institutions hold shares in Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA), with 591.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.80% while institutional investors hold 114.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.57M, and float is at 31.88M with Short Float at 9.03%. Institutions hold 112.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.18 million shares valued at $215.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.77% of the VCRA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.89 million shares valued at $120.11 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.8 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $116.32 million, while Geneva Capital Management LLC holds 6.14% of the shares totaling 2.02 million with a market value of $83.77 million.

Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE: VCRA) is -9.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.51 and a high of $55.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCRA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.09% off its average median price target of $50.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.21% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -25.63% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.69, the stock is -1.50% and -9.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 8.72% off its SMA200. VCRA registered 97.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.31.

The stock witnessed a -3.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.61%, and is 2.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) has around 688 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $198.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 49.59. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.25% and -32.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.90%).

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vocera Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $46.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 47.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spencer Justin, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Spencer Justin sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $36.69 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Vocera Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 12 that LANG BRENT D. (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 9,158 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 12 and was made at $36.68 per share for $0.34 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the VCRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Spencer Justin (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,685 shares at an average price of $40.65 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 161,964 shares of Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA).

Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.8% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.43.