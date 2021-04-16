NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

NexImmune Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) is -17.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.06 and a high of $28.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NEXI stock was last observed hovering at around $23.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.89% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.00, the stock is 7.95% and -1.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -12.10% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.74.

The stock witnessed a -3.40% In the last 1 month and is 14.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.93% over the week and 11.44% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.09% and -25.00% from its 52-week high.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexImmune Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66.The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.30% this year.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in NexImmune Inc. (NEXI), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.10% while institutional investors hold 18.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.31M, and float is at 6.47M with Short Float at 0.13%. Institutions hold 15.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology with over 0.53 million shares valued at $13.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.31% of the NEXI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2021, the second largest holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF with 0.12 million shares valued at $2.31 million to account for 0.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF which holds 46312.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $0.88 million, while iShares Micro Cap ETF holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 17787.0 with a market value of $0.34 million.

NexImmune Inc. (NEXI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jones Kristi, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Jones Kristi bought 911 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 17 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $15487.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63078.0 shares.

NexImmune Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that ZELDIS JEROME B (Executive VP of Research & Dev) bought a total of 5,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $17.00 per share for $99994.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5882.0 shares of the NEXI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Verstandig Grant (Director) acquired 175,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $2.98 million. The insider now directly holds 714,895 shares of NexImmune Inc. (NEXI).