nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Volatility At 4.97%, Should You Add A Position?

217 institutions hold shares in nLIGHT Inc. (LASR), with 770.18k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.92% while institutional investors hold 88.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.88M, and float is at 38.56M with Short Float at 4.30%. Institutions hold 87.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wasatch Advisors Inc with over 3.96 million shares valued at $129.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.87% of the LASR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 3.35 million shares valued at $109.34 million to account for 8.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.28 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $107.14 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 2.44 million with a market value of $79.76 million.

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) is -4.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $46.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LASR stock was last observed hovering at around $31.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.17% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 25.76% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.18, the stock is -4.41% and -11.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 7.96% off its SMA200. LASR registered 130.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.62.

The stock witnessed a -9.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.22%, and is -3.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has around 1275 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $222.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.85. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.48% and -32.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

nLIGHT Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $59.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 38.50% in year-over-year returns.

nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bareket Ran, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Bareket Ran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $31.99 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

nLIGHT Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Bareket Ran (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $34.92 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the LASR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Bareket Ran (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $40.24 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 137,483 shares of nLIGHT Inc. (LASR).