Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) on Track to Reach $37.50 in a Year

Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) is -56.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $37.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ONCR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $37.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.53% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 54.32% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.16, the stock is 0.70% and -13.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock -33.89% off its SMA200. ONCR registered a gain of -5.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.42.

The stock witnessed a -15.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.66%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.05% over the week and 8.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 23.13% and -62.60% from its 52-week high.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Oncorus Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.40% this year.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Oncorus Inc. (ONCR), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.28% while institutional investors hold 88.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.78M, and float is at 12.19M with Short Float at 2.56%. Institutions hold 79.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MPM Asset Management, LLC with over 2.85 million shares valued at $92.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.12% of the ONCR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 2.85 million shares valued at $92.11 million to account for 11.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP which holds 2.38 million shares representing 9.28% and valued at over $76.85 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 7.77% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $64.34 million.

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Queva Christophe, the company’s CSO and SVP, Research. SEC filings show that Queva Christophe sold 5,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $79553.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77430.0 shares.

Oncorus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 17 that Flynn James E (Director) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 17 and was made at $19.00 per share for $5.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.4 million shares of the ONCR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 06, Flynn James E (Director) acquired 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $15.0 million. The insider now directly holds 1,268,344 shares of Oncorus Inc. (ONCR).