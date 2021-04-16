Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Volatility At 4.88%, Should You Add A Position?

172 institutions hold shares in Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC), with 219.65k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.45% while institutional investors hold 79.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.20M, and float is at 15.07M with Short Float at 7.99%. Institutions hold 78.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.36 million shares valued at $23.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.45% of the PVAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.19 million shares valued at $12.07 million to account for 7.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 683 Capital Management LLC which holds 0.72 million shares representing 4.70% and valued at over $7.31 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 4.60% of the shares totaling 0.7 million with a market value of $7.15 million.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) is 24.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $20.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PVAC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.42% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.3% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.63, the stock is -9.37% and -12.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing -1.48% at the moment leaves the stock 11.84% off its SMA200. PVAC registered 193.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a -27.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.55%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $197.66M and $273.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.30. Distance from 52-week low is 321.00% and -37.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.80%).

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn Virginia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $78.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -538.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.50% in year-over-year returns.

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mangrove Partners Master Fund,, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 597,131 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $17.86 per share for a total of $10.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.13 million shares.