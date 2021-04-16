PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

298 institutions hold shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.75% while institutional investors hold 76.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.34M, and float is at 97.17M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 75.52% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 17.73 million shares valued at $311.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.11% of the PMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.37 million shares valued at $182.35 million to account for 10.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 4.16 million shares representing 4.25% and valued at over $73.11 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.02% of the shares totaling 3.94 million with a market value of $69.3 million.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) is 12.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $20.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PMT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $19.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.77% off the consensus price target high of $21.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.83, the stock is 0.14% and 2.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 11.22% off its SMA200. PMT registered 99.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.86.

The stock witnessed a 0.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.76%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $738.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.32 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 150.70% and -3.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.50%).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $171.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.50% year-over-year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stewart Stacey D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stewart Stacey D. sold 774 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $19.70 per share for a total of $15248.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33103.0 shares.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Carnahan Scott W. (Director) sold a total of 1,645 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $19.70 per share for $32406.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59529.0 shares of the PMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Stewart Stacey D. (Director) disposed off 667 shares at an average price of $18.74 for $12500.0. The insider now directly holds 33,877 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT).

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) that is trading 20.49% up over the past 12 months. MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) is 152.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.42% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.37.