Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Volatility At 6.37%, Should You Add A Position?

13 institutions hold shares in Poshmark Inc. (POSH), with institutional investors hold 16.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.66M, and float is at 9.89M with Short Float at 19.64%. Institutions hold 16.96% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd with over 0.23 million shares valued at $15.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.04% of the POSH Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.14 million shares valued at $8.0 million to account for 1.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo Growth Fd which holds 47190.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $2.74 million, while Financial Investors Tr-Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund holds 0.27% of the shares totaling 29675.0 with a market value of $2.07 million.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) is -58.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.59 and a high of $104.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POSH stock was last observed hovering at around $40.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.36% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.05% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 18.35% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.46, the stock is 1.78% and -21.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 5.89% at the moment leaves the stock -27.17% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.30.

The stock witnessed a -8.43% In the last 1 month and is 3.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has around 558 employees, a market worth around $3.30B and $262.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 758.21. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.04% and -59.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Poshmark Inc. (POSH) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Poshmark Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $77.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 108.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.00% year-over-year.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Poshmark Inc. (POSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McDonald John Michael, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that McDonald John Michael sold 17,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $42.28 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Poshmark Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that Chandra Manish (President and CEO) sold a total of 11,653 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $42.28 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the POSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 06, Kashyap Anan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 21,588 shares at an average price of $42.28 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Poshmark Inc. (POSH).