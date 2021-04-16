Positives for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) as stock gains in recent trading

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE: WTRG) is -0.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.37 and a high of $48.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTRG stock was last observed hovering at around $46.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $52.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.69% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -4.71% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $47.12, the stock is 5.74% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock 6.58% off its SMA200. WTRG registered 12.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.74.

The stock witnessed a 7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.51%, and is 3.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.59% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) has around 1356 employees, a market worth around $11.54B and $1.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.54 and Fwd P/E is 26.25. Profit margin for the company is 19.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.09% and -3.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essential Utilities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $656.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 157.00% in year-over-year returns.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Top Institutional Holders

798 institutions hold shares in Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG), with 370.54k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 74.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 254.44M, and float is at 244.92M with Short Float at 4.11%. Institutions hold 74.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.89 million shares valued at $1.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.13% of the WTRG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 23.45 million shares valued at $1.11 billion to account for 9.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 21.66 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $1.02 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.34% of the shares totaling 10.65 million with a market value of $503.69 million.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RUBIN ROBERT A, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $46.00 per share for a total of $59800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72322.0 shares.

Essential Utilities Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Franklin Chris (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 34,001 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $45.78 per share for $1.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the WTRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, FOX RICHARD SCOTT (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,310 shares at an average price of $45.70 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 21,424 shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG).