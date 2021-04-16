PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) on Track to Reach $0.60 in a Year

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) is 88.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $12.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PYR stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also -786.67% off the consensus price target high of $0.60 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -786.67% lower than the price target low of $0.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is -20.69% and -23.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -6.01% at the moment leaves the stock 28.10% off its SMA200. PYR registered 1340.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 68.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a -34.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.65%, and is -16.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.49% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 1505.74% and -55.67% from its 52-week high.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/31/2021..

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR), with 76.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.78% while institutional investors hold 0.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.67M, and float is at 82.45M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 0.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF with over 0.21 million shares valued at $1.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the PYR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TIFF Multi-Asset Fund with 50000.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.03% of the shares outstanding.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) that is trading 55.65% up over the past 12 months.