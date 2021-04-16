QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) is 68.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.52 and a high of $12.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUIK stock was last observed hovering at around $6.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.40, the stock is -13.06% and -8.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 50.57% off its SMA200. QUIK registered 109.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.45.

The stock witnessed a -22.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.48%, and is -13.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 9.56% over the month.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $74.05M and $8.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 153.97% and -48.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.00%).

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QuickLogic Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $2.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.80% in year-over-year returns.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK), with 219.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.95% while institutional investors hold 19.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.18M, and float is at 10.84M with Short Float at 2.52%. Institutions hold 19.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 0.78 million shares valued at $2.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.88% of the QUIK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Taylor Frigon Capital Management, LLC with 0.65 million shares valued at $2.48 million to account for 5.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $1.14 million, while Perkins Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.18% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $0.93 million.

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PEASE ANDREW J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PEASE ANDREW J bought 6,104 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $7.89 per share for a total of $48188.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11580.0 shares.

QuickLogic Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that PEASE ANDREW J (Director) sold a total of 1,813 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $3.81 per share for $6917.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5476.0 shares of the QUIK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, PEASE ANDREW J (Director) disposed off 2,660 shares at an average price of $3.70 for $9855.0. The insider now directly holds 7,289 shares of QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK).

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include InterDigital Inc. (IDCC) that is trading 60.17% up over the past 12 months. Intel Corporation (INTC) is 10.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.93% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.12.