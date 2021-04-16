Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

1,114 institutions hold shares in Republic Services Inc. (RSG), with 548.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 93.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.30M, and float is at 317.65M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 93.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 20.2 million shares valued at $1.95 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.33% of the RSG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.23 million shares valued at $1.76 billion to account for 5.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.51 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $1.01 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 5.83 million with a market value of $561.55 million.

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is 8.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.34 and a high of $104.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $103.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.75% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.05% off the consensus price target high of $132.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -6.34% lower than the price target low of $98.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $104.21, the stock is 4.16% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 11.93% off its SMA200. RSG registered 35.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.99.

The stock witnessed a 7.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.35%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.19% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $32.86B and $10.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.46 and Fwd P/E is 25.42. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.32% and -0.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $2.62B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at Republic Services Inc. (RSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that CASCADE INVESTMENT, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $99.44 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108.81 million shares.

Republic Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that SLAGER DONALD W (CEO and Director) sold a total of 43,199 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $94.85 per share for $4.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the RSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Stuart Timothy E (COO) disposed off 14,710 shares at an average price of $95.20 for $1.4 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Republic Services Inc. (RSG).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is 37.60% higher over the past 12 months. Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is 45.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 48.94% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.22.