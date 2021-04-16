Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) is -33.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.51 and a high of $26.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RSI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 42.76% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $14.31, the stock is -13.20% and -19.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -5.31% off its SMA200. RSI registered a gain of 18.56% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.88.

The stock witnessed a -30.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.40%, and is -8.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 7.40% over the month.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $278.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.47% and -46.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (605.90%).

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $95.55M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.20% year-over-year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI), with 5.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.13% while institutional investors hold 64.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 204.79M, and float is at 39.12M with Short Float at 6.31%. Institutions hold 57.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.29 million shares valued at $136.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the RSI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc with 2.1 million shares valued at $45.38 million to account for 3.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shelter Haven Capital Management, L.P. which holds 1.97 million shares representing 3.74% and valued at over $42.61 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 1.96 million with a market value of $42.37 million.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Masi Niccolo, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that de Masi Niccolo sold 552,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $15.01 per share for a total of $8.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.66 million shares.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 30 that You Harry L. (Director) sold a total of 552,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 30 and was made at $15.01 per share for $8.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.66 million shares of the RSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, de Masi Niccolo (Director) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $15.57 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,215,904 shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI).