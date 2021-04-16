Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR) is 57.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $45.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SCR stock was last observed hovering at around $19.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.03% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.81% off the consensus price target high of $51.84 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -12.0% lower than the price target low of $16.75 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.76, the stock is -24.24% and -33.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -5.20% at the moment leaves the stock 40.12% off its SMA200. SCR registered 502.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 254.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.12.

The stock witnessed a -32.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.71%, and is -19.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) has around 258 employees, a market worth around $944.43M and $15.89M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 621.54% and -58.31% from its 52-week high.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/15/2021..

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR), with 11.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.76% while institutional investors hold 23.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.34M, and float is at 28.22M with Short Float at 0.79%. Institutions hold 16.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF with over 0.56 million shares valued at $15.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.11% of the SCR Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund with 0.37 million shares valued at $9.98 million to account for 0.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund which holds 0.34 million shares representing 0.68% and valued at over $9.2 million, while Royce Smaller Companies Growth Fund holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $3.83 million.