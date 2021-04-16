Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) down -31.20% since start of the year

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) is -31.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.39 and a high of $23.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $13.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.94% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.3% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.34, the stock is -5.27% and -20.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.1 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -10.33% off its SMA200. SPRO registered 71.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.22.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.04%, and is -0.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 7.37% over the month.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $403.00M and $9.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.51% and -43.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-59.90%).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.64 with sales reaching $3.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 59.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Top Institutional Holders

133 institutions hold shares in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO), with 2.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.21% while institutional investors hold 66.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.41M, and float is at 24.48M with Short Float at 13.80%. Institutions hold 60.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aquilo Capital Management, LLC with over 3.93 million shares valued at $76.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.33% of the SPRO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is BVF Inc. with 2.24 million shares valued at $43.5 million to account for 7.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.73 million shares representing 5.87% and valued at over $33.58 million, while Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $26.7 million.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aquilo Capital Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $21.74 per share for a total of $65215.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.83 million shares.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 34,144 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $18.99 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.83 million shares of the SPRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Aquilo Capital Management, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 29,354 shares at an average price of $18.98 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 3,866,353 shares of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO).

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 32.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.64% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.68.