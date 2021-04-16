Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

486 institutions hold shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 79.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 147.75M, and float is at 145.72M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 78.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.18 million shares valued at $426.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.86% of the SNV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.99 million shares valued at $420.59 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 8.93 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $289.04 million, while Synovus Financial Corporation holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 6.03 million with a market value of $195.08 million.

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is 41.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.65 and a high of $50.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $46.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.07% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.9% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.88, the stock is -0.66% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 48.14% off its SMA200. SNV registered 173.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 89.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.64.

The stock witnessed a -4.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.35%, and is 0.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5134 employees, a market worth around $6.77B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.13 and Fwd P/E is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 18.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 213.07% and -9.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $486.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 27 times.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 35.77% up over the past 12 months. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is 65.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.43% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.84.