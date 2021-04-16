Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TERN) is -3.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.83 and a high of $28.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TERN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.94% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.66% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 38.93% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $17.71, the stock is -16.76% and -17.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing -18.20% at the moment leaves the stock -17.41% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.88.

The stock witnessed a -30.52% In the last 1 month and is -3.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.18% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 19.42% and -37.55% from its 52-week high.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.20% this year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN), with 285.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.14% while institutional investors hold 48.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.13M, and float is at 23.69M with Short Float at 3.79%. Institutions hold 48.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund with over 0.91 million shares valued at $20.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.61% of the TERN Shares outstanding. As of Feb 27, 2021, the second largest holder is Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology with 0.86 million shares valued at $19.53 million to account for 3.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are iShares Russell 2000 ETF which holds 0.18 million shares representing 0.73% and valued at over $4.06 million, while iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF holds 0.23% of the shares totaling 57120.0 with a market value of $1.26 million.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Flynn James E, the company’s Possible Member of 10% Group. SEC filings show that Flynn James E bought 665,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $11.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.38 million shares.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that GORDON CARL L (Director) bought a total of 475,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $17.00 per share for $8.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.27 million shares of the TERN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC (Director) acquired 475,000 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $8.07 million. The insider now directly holds 2,274,723 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TERN).