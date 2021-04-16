These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) is -13.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $35.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73%.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $15.45, the stock is -11.10% and -21.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -4.51% at the moment leaves the stock -10.79% off its SMA200. NGA registered a gain of 60.49% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.32.

The stock witnessed a -19.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.40%, and is -10.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 60.94% and -56.17% from its 52-week high.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) Analyst Forecasts

.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NGA), with 7.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.00% while institutional investors hold 44.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.93M, and float is at 31.95M with Short Float at 9.29%. Institutions hold 35.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnetar Financial LLC with over 2.56 million shares valued at $45.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.42% of the NGA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp with 1.44 million shares valued at $25.55 million to account for 3.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $15.85 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.87 million with a market value of $15.41 million.