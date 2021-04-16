Things appear to be looking up for EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO)

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: EZGO) is -66.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.10 and a high of $19.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EZGO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $6.00, the stock is -7.26% and -19.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing 1.01% at the moment leaves the stock -22.21% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.71.

The stock witnessed a -10.45% In the last 1 month and is -15.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.94% over the week and 7.84% over the month.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $65.22M and $16.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 428.57. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.65% and -69.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -90.40% this year.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (EZGO), with 7.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.72% while institutional investors hold 0.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.87M, and float is at 3.37M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 0.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund with over 2944.0 shares valued at $21932.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.03% of the EZGO Shares outstanding.