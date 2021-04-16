Things appear to be looking up for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON)

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) is 49.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $4.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ICON stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 53.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.88, the stock is -14.96% and -21.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.12 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 40.71% off its SMA200. ICON registered 183.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4076 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4665.

The stock witnessed a -31.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.89%, and is -12.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.90% over the week and 9.87% over the month.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $26.90M and $108.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.72% and -55.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $22.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.10% year-over-year.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON), with 816.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.66% while institutional investors hold 14.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.18M, and float is at 12.62M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 13.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC with over 0.6 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.16% of the ICON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with 0.54 million shares valued at $0.68 million to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.23 million shares representing 1.61% and valued at over $0.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.19% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $0.22 million.

Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Iconix Brand Group Inc. (ICON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times.