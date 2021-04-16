Things appear to be looking up for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ: VOXX) is 41.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.85 and a high of $27.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VOXX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $5.30 for the next 12 months. It is also -241.13% off the consensus price target high of $5.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -241.13% lower than the price target low of $5.30 for the same period.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Currently trading at $18.08, the stock is -9.49% and -14.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing -4.08% at the moment leaves the stock 37.57% off its SMA200. VOXX registered 302.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

The stock witnessed a -21.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.32%, and is -8.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 7.41% over the month.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) has around 912 employees, a market worth around $441.15M and $502.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 369.61% and -34.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.00%).

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VOXX International Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $112.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.30% in year-over-year returns.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Top Institutional Holders

108 institutions hold shares in VOXX International Corporation (VOXX), with 7.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.62% while institutional investors hold 79.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.20M, and float is at 14.88M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 54.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kahn Brothers Group Inc. with over 3.05 million shares valued at $38.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the VOXX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.51 million shares valued at $19.28 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.35 million shares representing 6.23% and valued at over $17.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.96% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $10.94 million.

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at VOXX International Corporation (VOXX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LESSER PETER A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LESSER PETER A sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $13.65 per share for a total of $68250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

VOXX International Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 05 that Kahli Beat (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 05 and was made at $8.00 per share for $41600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.11 million shares of the VOXX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 02, Kahli Beat (10% Owner) acquired 43,604 shares at an average price of $7.94 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 4,099,990 shares of VOXX International Corporation (VOXX).

VOXX International Corporation (VOXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is trading 52.97% up over the past 12 months. Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) is 84.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.9% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.8 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.