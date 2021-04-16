Three Notable Stocks Today: HC2 Holdings Inc. (HCHC), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT)

HC2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HCHC) shares are 19.94% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.51% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, the stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +30.77% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 12.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.01% and 9.22% over the month.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Analyst Recommendations

The stock currently trades at $3.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.00. The forecasts give the HC2 Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 21.8% or 21.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -8.60% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.08, down -48.50% from -$0.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.22 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.6 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 11 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 20,430,607 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 250,267. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 303,500 and 26,843 in purchases and sales respectively.

GLAZER AVRAM A, a Director at the company, bought 2,164,108 shares worth $8.22 million at $3.80 per share on Mar 16. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 1,500 HCHC shares valued at $5325.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $3.55 per share. BARR WAYNE JR (President and CEO) bought 6,000 shares at $3.68 per share on Mar 16 for a total of $22100.0 while Ferraro Joseph Anthony, (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 669 shares on Mar 16 for $2448.0 with each share fetching $3.66.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) went up 5.39% and closed at $2.03 in the last trading session. Its opening price was $2.03 and its shares traded within the range of $2.03-$2.03. The ‎company now has a market cap of about $182,080,436. The stock has a year-to-date (YTD) ‎performance of 56.46%.‎

Tony Raynor is full of praise for his company’s versatility and its “depth”. Raynor is right on the mark ‎with his assessment. ‎

He is the CEO of The Sustainability Green Team, a Delaware company, which, through its subsidiary ‎firms, provides environmentally friendly tree services, including debris hauling, removal, forestry ‎equipment rentals, as well as manufacturing, packaging and selling next-generation mulch products.‎

The core objective of SGTM is to provide a treatment and handling solution for tree debris that is ‎traditionally discarded in local landfills, which puts an environmental burden and pressure on disposal ‎sites around the nation.‎

Due to how complex all the components of SGTM are, it’s hard to imagine that there are other ‎companies in the same field that are as comprehensive.‎

FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (NYSE: FLT), on the other hand, is trading around $291.23 with a market cap of $24.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $302.72 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.8% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $12.49 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. (FLT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FLT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 40.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $293.94 million. This represented 52.39% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $617.33 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.61 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $11.19 billion from $11.09 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.47 billion, significantly higher than the $1.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.39 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 540,010 shares. Insider sales totaled 298,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.78M shares after the latest sales, with 11.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.10% with a share float percentage of 78.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FLEETCOR Technologies Inc. having a total of 822 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.03 million shares worth more than $2.46 billion. As of Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 6.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 billion and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.