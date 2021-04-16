Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) on Track to Reach $2.94 in a Year

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT) is 92.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $10.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TIPT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $2.94 for the next 12 months. It is also -229.25% off the consensus price target high of $2.94 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -229.25% lower than the price target low of $2.94 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.68, the stock is 7.29% and 41.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 70.97% off its SMA200. TIPT registered 89.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.75.

The stock witnessed a 24.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 93.99%, and is -4.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) has around 1372 employees, a market worth around $317.79M and $810.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.34% and -5.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tiptree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -308.10% this year.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Top Institutional Holders

82 institutions hold shares in Tiptree Inc. (TIPT), with 13.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.34% while institutional investors hold 63.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.21M, and float is at 21.63M with Short Float at 1.83%. Institutions hold 37.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.67 million shares valued at $13.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.21% of the TIPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.48 million shares valued at $7.43 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.35 million shares representing 4.16% and valued at over $6.79 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $5.88 million.

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Tiptree Inc. (TIPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Inayatullah Arif, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Inayatullah Arif bought 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $8.19 per share for a total of $0.7 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.1 million shares.

Tiptree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Inayatullah Arif (10% Owner) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $7.33 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.01 million shares of the TIPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Ilany Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $7.13 for $35667.0. The insider now directly holds 142,519 shares of Tiptree Inc. (TIPT).

Tiptree Inc. (TIPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) that is trading 31.34% up over the past 12 months. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) is 14.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.31% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.