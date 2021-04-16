Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

220 institutions hold shares in Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), with 769.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.82% while institutional investors hold 88.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.87M, and float is at 13.96M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 84.07% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 3.56 million shares valued at $74.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.31% of the VRTV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.94 million shares valued at $40.32 million to account for 12.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Investors, LLC which holds 1.38 million shares representing 8.66% and valued at over $28.77 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.29% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $27.54 million.

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is 112.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.04 and a high of $49.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRTV stock was last observed hovering at around $44.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.58% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.58% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.21, the stock is 4.92% and 29.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 102.97% off its SMA200. VRTV registered 442.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.35.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.42%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.60% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $702.50M and $6.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.61 and Fwd P/E is 10.65. Profit margin for the company is 0.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 527.98% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritiv Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $1.52B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 213.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.00% in year-over-year returns.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Macadam Stephen E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Macadam Stephen E. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 23 at a price of $39.49 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18270.0 shares.

Veritiv Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $25.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the VRTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 19, BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 1,400,000 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $25.2 million. The insider now directly holds 1,383,840 shares of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is trading 414.07% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.39% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.5.