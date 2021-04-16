What should you know before buying stock in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is 25.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.40 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSH stock was last observed hovering at around $25.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.83% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -29.85% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.97, the stock is 5.35% and 7.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 33.81% off its SMA200. VSH registered 78.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.04.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.30%, and is 1.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) has around 21600 employees, a market worth around $3.75B and $2.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.73 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.81% and -2.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $735.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH), with 756.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 96.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.85M, and float is at 143.87M with Short Float at 3.40%. Institutions hold 96.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.9 million shares valued at $308.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.23% of the VSH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.24 million shares valued at $253.44 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DnB Asset Management AS which holds 9.2 million shares representing 6.93% and valued at over $190.48 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.65% of the shares totaling 8.82 million with a market value of $182.7 million.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ZANDMAN MARC, the company’s Exec Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that ZANDMAN MARC sold 64,953 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 01 at a price of $24.67 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51433.0 shares.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that PAUL GERALD (President and CEO) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $23.74 per share for $1.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the VSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, SHOSHANI ZIV (Director) disposed off 8,137 shares at an average price of $23.79 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 50,334 shares of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH).

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) that is trading 213.00% up over the past 12 months. STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM) is 74.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.44% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.28.