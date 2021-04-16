Which institution holds the most shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB)

872 institutions hold shares in AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB), with 476.23k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 93.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.28M, and float is at 139.21M with Short Float at 1.82%. Institutions hold 92.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.87 million shares valued at $3.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.66% of the AVB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 14.31 million shares valued at $2.3 billion to account for 10.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.22 million shares representing 5.89% and valued at over $1.32 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 6.11 million with a market value of $979.6 million.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (NYSE: AVB) is 17.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $131.38 and a high of $195.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVB stock was last observed hovering at around $186.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.2% off its average median price target of $189.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.51% off the consensus price target high of $206.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -28.2% lower than the price target low of $147.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $188.46, the stock is 1.01% and 3.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 15.54% off its SMA200. AVB registered 17.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $183.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $165.66.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.39%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.13% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) has around 3090 employees, a market worth around $26.27B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.01 and Fwd P/E is 59.36. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.45% and -3.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $548.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALTER W EDWARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALTER W EDWARD sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $173.35 per share for a total of $168.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14734.0 shares.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UDR Inc. (UDR) that is 21.27% higher over the past 12 months. Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is 78.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.96% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.88.