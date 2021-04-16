Which institution holds the most shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

278 institutions hold shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN), with institutional investors hold 70.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 251.45M with Short Float at 1.99%. Institutions hold 70.32% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.72 million shares valued at $313.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.36% of the BVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 18.24 million shares valued at $222.4 million to account for 6.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 12.99 million shares representing 4.73% and valued at over $158.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.65% of the shares totaling 12.79 million with a market value of $155.89 million.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -12.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.89 and a high of $14.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.83% off the consensus price target high of $16.86 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 3.18% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 1.87% and -0.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -8.27% off its SMA200. BVN registered 47.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.48.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.40%, and is 1.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.85% over the week and 3.45% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $676.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.43. Profit margin for the company is -20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.57% and -25.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.24 with sales reaching $236M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -40.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading 393.22% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 135.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.37% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.09.