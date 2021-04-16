Which institution holds the most shares in QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN)

619 institutions hold shares in QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 81.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 228.57M, and float is at 217.69M with Short Float at 2.08%. Institutions hold 81.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 16.5 million shares valued at $871.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.24% of the QGEN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 11.78 million shares valued at $622.73 million to account for 5.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MIRABELLA FINANCIAL SERVICES LLP which holds 11.05 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $584.13 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.26% of the shares totaling 7.44 million with a market value of $393.27 million.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is -0.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.80 and a high of $59.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $51.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.82% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -5.38% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.69, the stock is 5.81% and 3.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 2.95% at the moment leaves the stock 4.80% off its SMA200. QGEN registered 31.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.06.

The stock witnessed a 8.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.20%, and is 2.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.60% over the month.

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) has around 5610 employees, a market worth around $12.19B and $1.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.39 and Fwd P/E is 22.95. Profit margin for the company is 19.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.39% and -10.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QIAGEN N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $557.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 938.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 49.80% in year-over-year returns.

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 51.73% up over the past 12 months. Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) is 106.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.28% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.27.