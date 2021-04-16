Which institution holds the most shares in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

1,190 institutions hold shares in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK), with 416.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 90.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.03M, and float is at 160.51M with Short Float at 2.65%. Institutions hold 89.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 13.34 million shares valued at $2.38 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the SWK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.9 million shares valued at $2.3 billion to account for 8.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.65 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 6.50% of the shares totaling 10.45 million with a market value of $1.87 billion.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is 13.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $97.64 and a high of $204.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWK stock was last observed hovering at around $201.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.92% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -6.68% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $202.70, the stock is 1.71% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 17.63% off its SMA200. SWK registered 89.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $187.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.88%, and is 1.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.23% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) has around 53100 employees, a market worth around $32.55B and $14.53B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.29 and Fwd P/E is 18.02. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.60% and -0.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.53 with sales reaching $3.94B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.80% in year-over-year returns.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) Insider Activity

A total of 169 insider transactions have happened at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 111 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ansell Jeffrey D, the company’s EVP, Stanley Black & Decker. SEC filings show that Ansell Jeffrey D sold 3,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $190.53 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19115.0 shares.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Wyatt John H (SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $192.84 per share for $5.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44432.0 shares of the SWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Ansell Jeffrey D (EVP, Stanley Black & Decker) disposed off 2,809 shares at an average price of $186.00 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 12,972 shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK).

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. (LECO) that is trading 68.39% up over the past 12 months. Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) is 111.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.38% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.14.