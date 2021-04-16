Which institution holds the most shares in TELUS Corporation (TU)

520 institutions hold shares in TELUS Corporation (TU), with 800.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.06% while institutional investors hold 56.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.29B, and float is at 1.26B with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 56.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royal Bank of Canada with over 128.98 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.56% of the TU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is TD Asset Management, Inc with 46.49 million shares valued at $920.49 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 35.83 million shares representing 2.66% and valued at over $709.45 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 2.10% of the shares totaling 28.36 million with a market value of $561.43 million.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE: TU) is 3.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.33 and a high of $21.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TU stock was last observed hovering at around $20.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $23.07 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.99% off the consensus price target high of $27.05 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -8.84% lower than the price target low of $18.89 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.56, the stock is 0.29% and -0.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 7.50% off its SMA200. TU registered 27.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.77.

The stock witnessed a -1.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is 0.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 1.09% over the month.

TELUS Corporation (TU) has around 78100 employees, a market worth around $25.99B and $12.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.34 and Fwd P/E is 15.96. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.12% and -5.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

TELUS Corporation (TU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TELUS Corporation (TU) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TELUS Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.59 with sales reaching $2.65B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

TELUS Corporation (TU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is -1.13% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is 0.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 30.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.