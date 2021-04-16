Which Institutions Own Shares In Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV)?

16 institutions hold shares in Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.75% while institutional investors hold 66.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.98M, and float is at 0.50M with Short Float at 23.96%. Institutions hold 12.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Quinn Opportunity Partners, LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.71% of the CARV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of America Corporation with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.96 million to account for 4.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.15 million shares representing 4.78% and valued at over $0.95 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.14% of the shares totaling 35024.0 with a market value of $0.23 million.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is 34.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.41 and a high of $22.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CARV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $300.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.09% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 97.09% higher than the price target low of $300.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.72, the stock is -9.62% and -9.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing -2.90% at the moment leaves the stock 17.60% off its SMA200. CARV registered 384.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.95.

The stock witnessed a -20.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.84%, and is -5.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) has around 104 employees, a market worth around $26.16M and $20.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 518.44% and -62.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (420.40%).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carver Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year.

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MacKay Craig C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MacKay Craig C bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $9.90 per share for a total of $990.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1100.0 shares.

Carver Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Jones Lewis P. III (Chairperson of the Board) sold a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $7.17 per share for $1434.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 500.0 shares of the CARV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Jones Lewis P. III (Chairperson of the Board) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $7.19 for $2157.0. The insider now directly holds 700 shares of Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV).

Carver Bancorp Inc. (CARV): Who are the competitors?

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) is 94.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.78% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 68860.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.23.