Which Institutions Own Shares In China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)?

15 institutions hold shares in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD), with 9.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.64% while institutional investors hold 20.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.34M, and float is at 32.30M with Short Float at 2.15%. Institutions hold 15.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 4.84 million shares valued at $4.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.59% of the CJJD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.3 million shares valued at $1.31 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Squarepoint Ops LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.38% and valued at over $0.16 million, while Two Sigma Advisers, LP holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $0.11 million.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -0.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.80 and a high of $3.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.00, the stock is -9.69% and -13.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -4.76% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. CJJD registered -52.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0929 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0763.

The stock witnessed a -7.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.71%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.07% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 1014 employees, a market worth around $43.01M and $127.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.00% and -71.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading 23.66% up over the past 12 months. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is 25.13% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -94.86% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.