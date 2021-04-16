Which Institutions Own Shares In CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)?

194 institutions hold shares in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), with 1.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.06% while institutional investors hold 76.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 64.78M, and float is at 49.46M with Short Float at 7.93%. Institutions hold 74.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BVF Inc. with over 5.58 million shares valued at $36.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.61% of the CTMX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.81 million shares valued at $24.92 million to account for 5.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.93 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $19.22 million, while Perceptive Advisors Llc holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $16.88 million.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) is 16.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.25 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTMX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.65, the stock is -2.31% and -5.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 5.96% at the moment leaves the stock 2.03% off its SMA200. CTMX registered -12.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.51.

The stock witnessed a -9.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.39%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.15% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) has around 144 employees, a market worth around $501.38M and $100.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.40% and -50.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-69.70%).

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $15.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.40% in year-over-year returns.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McCarthy Sean A., the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that McCarthy Sean A. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 31 at a price of $7.49 per share for a total of $0.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that McCarthy Sean A. (President and CEO) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 84306.0 shares of the CTMX stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 32.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -92.49% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.03.