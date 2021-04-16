Which Institutions Own Shares In La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)?

96 institutions hold shares in La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC), with 401.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.47% while institutional investors hold 78.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.38M, and float is at 26.98M with Short Float at 11.07%. Institutions hold 77.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tang Capital Management, LLC with over 9.41 million shares valued at $36.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.29% of the LJPC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RTW Investments LP with 2.4 million shares valued at $9.3 million to account for 8.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.48 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $5.73 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $4.07 million.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) is 7.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.36 and a high of $8.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LJPC stock was last observed hovering at around $4.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 16.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.18, the stock is -6.13% and -21.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -9.17% off its SMA200. LJPC registered -36.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7532 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.8062.

The stock witnessed a -22.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.74%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) has around 59 employees, a market worth around $117.50M and $33.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.17. Distance from 52-week low is 24.52% and -48.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.00%).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $33.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 111.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 336.70% in year-over-year returns.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TANG KEVIN C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TANG KEVIN C bought 126,665 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $4.03 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9.41 million shares.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that RAMSAY DAVID A (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $3.83 per share for $3830.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48000.0 shares of the LJPC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, TANG KEVIN C (Director) acquired 84,152 shares at an average price of $3.90 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 9,278,825 shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC).

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) that is trading -71.35% down over the past 12 months. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is 320.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -16.73% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.88.