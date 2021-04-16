Which Institutions Own Shares In MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA)?

76 institutions hold shares in MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA), with 1.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 93.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.31M, and float is at 69.33M with Short Float at 0.44%. Institutions hold 90.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with over 9.38 million shares valued at $23.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.72% of the MDCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 7.94 million shares valued at $19.94 million to account for 10.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Madison Avenue Partners, LP which holds 3.87 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $9.72 million, while Schroder Investment Management Group holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $9.63 million.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) is 51.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.02 and a high of $4.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MDCA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -26.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -26.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.80, the stock is 8.88% and 14.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 52.85% off its SMA200. MDCA registered 258.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 79.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3012 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5775.

The stock witnessed a -1.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 52.00%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.62% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) has around 4866 employees, a market worth around $281.69M and $1.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 272.55% and -7.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.50%).

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MDC Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lanuto Frank P, the company’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Lanuto Frank P bought 57,202 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $1.20 per share for a total of $68894.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

MDC Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Lanuto Frank P (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 17,798 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $1.10 per share for $19637.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the MDCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, Penn Mark Jeffery (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $1.09 for $54750.0. The insider now directly holds 14,385,714 shares of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA).

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading 107.01% up over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 52.89% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.24% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.4.