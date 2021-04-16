Which Institutions Own Shares In Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD)?

141 institutions hold shares in Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD), with 12.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.48% while institutional investors hold 69.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.60M, and float is at 29.31M with Short Float at 4.22%. Institutions hold 54.24% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.37 million shares valued at $9.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the QUAD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.35 million shares valued at $8.96 million to account for 5.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.28 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $8.7 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $5.88 million.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $6.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QUAD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 36.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.82, the stock is -4.63% and -20.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 3.32% off its SMA200. QUAD registered 39.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4571 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.8723.

The stock witnessed a -26.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) has around 15800 employees, a market worth around $205.17M and $2.93B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.04% and -39.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.80%).

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quad/Graphics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHIELY JOHN S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHIELY JOHN S bought 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $2.20 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) that is trading 297.37% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.39.