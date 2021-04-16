Who are the Institutional Holders in Arvinas Inc. (ARVN)?

254 institutions hold shares in Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), with 5.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.91% while institutional investors hold 109.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.78M, and float is at 41.19M with Short Float at 4.62%. Institutions hold 96.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.09 million shares valued at $432.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the ARVN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 3.67 million shares valued at $311.94 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canaan Partners IX LLC which holds 3.59 million shares representing 7.34% and valued at over $304.86 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.76% of the shares totaling 2.82 million with a market value of $239.14 million.

Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) is -25.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.68 and a high of $92.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVN stock was last observed hovering at around $62.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $101.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.0% off the consensus price target high of $140.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 32.98% higher than the price target low of $94.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.00, the stock is -1.67% and -12.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.25 million and changing 0.17% at the moment leaves the stock 34.50% off its SMA200. ARVN registered 36.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.87.

The stock witnessed a -13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.55%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $3.12B and $21.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 220.12% and -32.09% from its 52-week high.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arvinas Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.81 with sales reaching $3.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.90% in year-over-year returns.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Taylor Ian, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Taylor Ian sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $66.81 per share for a total of $1.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78645.0 shares.

Arvinas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Taylor Ian (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $77.45 per share for $69240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 78645.0 shares of the ARVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Cassidy Sean A (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,221 shares at an average price of $77.45 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 158,249 shares of Arvinas Inc. (ARVN).