Who are the Institutional Holders in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX)?

131 institutions hold shares in Chimerix Inc. (CMRX), with 11.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.42% while institutional investors hold 49.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.68M, and float is at 74.24M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 42.64% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Opaleye Management Inc. with over 3.96 million shares valued at $19.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.62% of the CMRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.85 million shares valued at $18.62 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.94 million shares representing 3.43% and valued at over $14.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 2.41 million with a market value of $11.65 million.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ: CMRX) is 72.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $11.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMRX stock was last observed hovering at around $8.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is -7.83% and -13.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.32 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 55.84% off its SMA200. CMRX registered 439.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 181.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.41.

The stock witnessed a -19.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.85%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.18% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $727.13M and $5.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 506.57% and -28.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-60.60%).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Analyst Forecasts

Chimerix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $540k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 65.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 738.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -56.50% in year-over-year returns.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jakeman David, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Jakeman David sold 1,284 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $9.68 per share for a total of $12427.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Chimerix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 01 that Meyer Robert J. (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 01 and was made at $9.80 per share for $14700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the CMRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 28, Jakeman David (Principal Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,211 shares at an average price of $8.61 for $27650.0. The insider now directly holds 96,906 shares of Chimerix Inc. (CMRX).

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SIGA Technologies Inc. (SIGA) that is trading 31.19% up over the past 12 months. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) is 19.00% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -316.39% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.37.