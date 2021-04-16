Who are the Institutional Holders in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE)?

151 institutions hold shares in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE), with 21.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 66.62% while institutional investors hold 115.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 31.49M, and float is at 10.45M with Short Float at 4.12%. Institutions hold 38.62% of the Float.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is V3 Capital Management, L.P. with over 1.54 million shares valued at $10.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.88% of the FVE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.23 million shares valued at $8.51 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Newtyn Management, LLC which holds 1.05 million shares representing 3.31% and valued at over $7.25 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 0.85 million with a market value of $5.86 million.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) is -28.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.94 and a high of $9.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FVE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.87% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 33.87% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.96, the stock is -19.94% and -28.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing -4.25% at the moment leaves the stock -15.73% off its SMA200. FVE registered 55.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.3171 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4215.

The stock witnessed a -24.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.02%, and is -22.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.98% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $182.03M and $1.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.40. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.42% and -46.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $268.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) that is trading 98.53% up over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 163.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.12% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.33.