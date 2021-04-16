Who are the Institutional Holders in Team Inc. (TISI)?

177 institutions hold shares in Team Inc. (TISI), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.35% while institutional investors hold 97.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.75M, and float is at 29.60M with Short Float at 2.60%. Institutions hold 94.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.71 million shares valued at $51.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.26% of the TISI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.51 million shares valued at $27.33 million to account for 8.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 2.12 million shares representing 6.88% and valued at over $23.16 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.11% of the shares totaling 1.89 million with a market value of $20.55 million.

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is 1.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $13.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TISI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.09, the stock is 0.88% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.14 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 33.71% off its SMA200. TISI registered 85.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 86.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a 0.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.55%, and is -7.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.18% over the week and 6.91% over the month.

Team Inc. (TISI) has around 5400 employees, a market worth around $343.79M and $852.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 195.73% and -19.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Team Inc. (TISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Team Inc. (TISI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Team Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.59 with sales reaching $208.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -646.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Team Inc. (TISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lescroart Emmett J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lescroart Emmett J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $10.71 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12639.0 shares.

Team Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that WATERS LOUIS A (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $8.10 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TISI stock.

Team Inc. (TISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading 224.93% up over the past 12 months. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 74.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.7% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.