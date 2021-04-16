Who are the Institutional Holders in Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)?

197 institutions hold shares in Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME), with 1.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 78.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.14M, and float is at 36.94M with Short Float at 5.30%. Institutions hold 75.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.8 million shares valued at $321.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the ZYME Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc with 4.3 million shares valued at $203.27 million to account for 9.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 1.83 million shares representing 3.97% and valued at over $86.56 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 1.71 million with a market value of $80.74 million.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) is -36.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.64 and a high of $59.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZYME stock was last observed hovering at around $30.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.22% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 16.17% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.18, the stock is -4.19% and -14.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -24.49% off its SMA200. ZYME registered -15.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.77.

The stock witnessed a -10.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.00%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.33% over the month.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) has around 355 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $39.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.21% and -48.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.80%).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zymeworks Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.03 with sales reaching $6.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.30% year-over-year.

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Priour James, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Priour James sold 950 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 13 at a price of $27.93 per share for a total of $26533.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2003.0 shares.

Zymeworks Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that O’Driscoll Kathryn (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 786 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $34.72 per share for $27290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5003.0 shares of the ZYME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, O’Driscoll Kathryn (Chief People Officer) disposed off 568 shares at an average price of $34.95 for $19854.0. The insider now directly holds 5,789 shares of Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME).

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is 32.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.29% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.57.