Who is the Top Investor In Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?

1,781 institutions hold shares in Ecolab Inc. (ECL), with 1.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.48% while institutional investors hold 88.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.50M, and float is at 284.11M with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 87.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.53 million shares valued at $4.66 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.53% of the ECL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.47 million shares valued at $4.21 billion to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.97 million shares representing 3.83% and valued at over $2.37 billion, while Wellington Management Group, LLP holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 7.55 million with a market value of $1.63 billion.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) is 1.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $168.56 and a high of $231.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ECL stock was last observed hovering at around $218.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.51% off its average median price target of $222.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.42% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -15.13% lower than the price target low of $191.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $219.90, the stock is 2.78% and 3.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 5.99% off its SMA200. ECL registered 25.90% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $211.01.

The stock witnessed a 3.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.36%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.97% over the week and 1.89% over the month.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $61.91B and $11.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 65.35 and Fwd P/E is 35.81. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.46% and -4.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecolab Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Ecolab Inc. (ECL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 65 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkland Scott D, the company’s SVP & CORPORATE CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that Kirkland Scott D sold 39 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $215.38 per share for a total of $8400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3322.0 shares.

Ecolab Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that McCormick Michael C. (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) sold a total of 5,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $214.59 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53711.0 shares of the ECL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Wyant Jill S (EVP – INNOV & TRANSF) disposed off 2,613 shares at an average price of $214.54 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 10,123 shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL).

Ecolab Inc. (ECL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NewMarket Corporation (NEU) that is trading -2.69% down over the past 12 months. PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is 74.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.