Who is the Top Investor In Ferrari N.V. (RACE)?

838 institutions hold shares in Ferrari N.V. (RACE), with 62.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.77% while institutional investors hold 65.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.94M, and float is at 163.80M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 43.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 11.79 million shares valued at $2.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.38% of the RACE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.0 million shares valued at $1.84 billion to account for 4.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.83 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $878.91 million, while Bank of Italy holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 1.99 million with a market value of $457.66 million.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) is -8.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.08 and a high of $233.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RACE stock was last observed hovering at around $207.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.53% off its average median price target of $240.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.56% off the consensus price target high of $287.26 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -56.58% lower than the price target low of $134.72 for the same period.

Currently trading at $210.95, the stock is 2.44% and 4.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.96 million and changing 1.70% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. RACE registered 40.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $198.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.84%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) has around 4556 employees, a market worth around $39.01B and $3.46B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.98 and Fwd P/E is 37.87. Distance from 52-week low is 43.43% and -9.72% from its 52-week high.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ferrari N.V. (RACE) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ferrari N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.24 with sales reaching $1.24B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE): Who are the competitors?

