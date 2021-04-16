Who is the Top Investor In GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)?

651 institutions hold shares in GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY), with 569.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 99.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 168.34M, and float is at 166.96M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 99.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.97 million shares valued at $1.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the GDDY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 14.61 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.15 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $924.89 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 6.25% of the shares totaling 10.59 million with a market value of $878.66 million.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) is 5.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.26 and a high of $93.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GDDY stock was last observed hovering at around $85.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.68% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.98% off the consensus price target high of $120.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -27.0% lower than the price target low of $69.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $87.63, the stock is 10.23% and 8.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.90% off its SMA200. GDDY registered 37.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $79.14.

The stock witnessed a 16.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.10%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) has around 6621 employees, a market worth around $14.84B and $3.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 43.68. Profit margin for the company is -14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.05% and -6.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GoDaddy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $885.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -489.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhutani Amanpal Singh, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Bhutani Amanpal Singh sold 2,980 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $81.38 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

GoDaddy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Kelly Nima (Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 2,865 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $74.98 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 57440.0 shares of the GDDY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Winborne Raymond E Jr (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 7,202 shares at an average price of $82.64 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 154,927 shares of GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY).

GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Limelight Networks Inc. (LLNW) that is trading -45.90% down over the past 12 months. Marchex Inc. (MCHX) is 93.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.39% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.3.