Who is the Top Investor In Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)?

249 institutions hold shares in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI), with 7.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.69% while institutional investors hold 98.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 90.67M, and float is at 78.22M with Short Float at 7.29%. Institutions hold 90.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.65 million shares valued at $195.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.25% of the CLI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.76 million shares valued at $159.04 million to account for 14.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Madison International Realty Holdings, LLC which holds 6.41 million shares representing 7.06% and valued at over $79.86 million, while FMR, LLC holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 5.04 million with a market value of $62.79 million.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE: CLI) is 30.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.35 and a high of $18.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -24.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.20, the stock is 2.65% and 8.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 18.94% off its SMA200. CLI registered -1.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.56.

The stock witnessed a 0.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.96%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $1.47B and $313.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.60% and -13.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $85.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -178.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.70% year-over-year.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KATZ A. AKIVA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KATZ A. AKIVA bought 345,963 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 at a price of $15.52 per share for a total of $5.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.32 million shares.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that KATZ A. AKIVA (Director) bought a total of 167,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $14.50 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.97 million shares of the CLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, KATZ A. AKIVA (Director) acquired 275,000 shares at an average price of $14.51 for $3.99 million. The insider now directly holds 2,802,473 shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI).

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) that is trading 14.73% up over the past 12 months. Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) is 5.82% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.72% from the last report on Mar 30, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.36.